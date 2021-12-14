Private companies compete with crippled government firefighting services

City of Tshwane emergency services department spokesperson Charles Mabaso said they had assisted the City of Johannesburg on two occasions — with the fire at the Bank of Lisbon in 2018 and the fire at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

Meanwhile, Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said the municipality was self-sufficient in terms of resources and there was no need for private fire services.

In KwaZulu-Natal, private fire service Rural Metro Emergency Management Services was founded in October 2000.

CEO Chris Gilbert said the company was started to “build a fire capacity where it was lacking”.

“Whether it be municipal or private companies or where risk profiles are high and they require dedicated firefighting services. We provide full term solutions.”

He said the company has around 320 firefighters.

Gilbert said the model has been successful in five provinces in the country — the Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Gauteng.

“Our priority is to assist where we can whether its life, property or communities. We can never turn our back on that.”

He said clients pay a contract fee based on their risk category.

Retired fire chief Ronnie Cloete said there was a lack of training and fire engines and the dispatch centres within the department was non-functional.

“Training used to be done on a regular basis, but it’s not done any more. There is a lack of training of firefighters. You have to bring people into the services that are already slightly qualified, they should have matric with mathematics and science as subjects. Firefighters use science to learn chemicals and use mathematics for hydraulics and water supply.”

Cloete said the fire hydrants and vehicles were also not serviced and maintained properly. “The maintenance of the vehicles is absolute shocking and also not properly looked after.”

Mulaudzi denied this, saying the inspection of fire hydrants is part of their daily duties when responding to incidents.

“It is an important exercise to make sure that the hydrants in respective areas we operate in are fully operational.

“When found not fully operational or damaged we report it to the relevant authorities — in this case it will be Joburg Water. This kind of inspection also assists us to be familiar with the areas we service for effective swift response as and when there is any emergency. There are no special instructions issued since that is part of our daily operational duties”

Cloete believed there was a lack of “political will” and urgency to deal with the problem.

“There is no political will in the city of Johannesburg to save lives and property. If there is a political will they will get the right people and equipment to do the job.”

He said private fire services stepped up after provincial authorities failed to provide basic services to the people.

“Private fire services are the way to go and I think there should be more of them to assist the people who are in trouble. Somebody has to look after the people.”

