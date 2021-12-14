Public protector's report clears MEC, implicates former HOD in 'improper' purchase of luxury vehicle

While Mkhwebane's findings cleared Mshengu of refusing to use his predecessors vehicle as well as any involvement in forging the letter, the investigation did not establish the letter's origin.

Mshengu refuted the claims of wasteful expenditure and said he saved the department money.

After the Sunday Times article a BMW X4 was purchased for Mshengu in December 2019 and the public protector's report found this process was improper and amounted to maladministration.

Mkhwebane found Nzama, now retired, responsible for not obtaining a “detailed mechanical report by the vehicle manufacturer or approved dealer” to make an informed decision on the replacement of the Mercedes-Benz as the official vehicle.

"It was only after the article was published by the Sunday Times on November 10 2019 that the HOD obtained a technical report from Mercedes-Benz SA. This report indicated that the engine of the vehicle had to be replaced. However, there was no indication that it was otherwise in a poor condition."

Approval by Nzama for the purchase of the BMW X4 for official use by Mshengu was "not in line with the provisions of the guide and his responsibilities as the accounting officer of the department in terms of section 38 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA)".

"It was therefore improper and amounts to maladministration. It also resulted in irregular and fruitless and wasteful expenditure, as contemplated by section 1 of the PFMA."

Remedial action to be taken

Mkhwebane tasked premier Sihle Zikala to submit a report to the provincial legislature.

Zikalala's office said on Tuesday: "The premier is studying the full contents and recommendations of the report and will in due course communicate his responses and the way forward."

The provincial Treasury has been ordered to, within two months, ensure an investigation is conducted into the conduct of Nzama and other officials of the department involved in the purchase of the BMW X4 and "action appropriate to the findings of the investigation is taken".

Mshengu to lodge complaint to KZN SAPS head

In his response to the findings Mshengu said he would lodge a formal complaint with the provincial police commissioner about the conduct of two SAPS VIP protection unit members.

"In the course of the investigation there are people whom I believe perjured themselves in the quest for adverse findings to be made against me. These people include two members of the SAPS VIP protection unit and employees within the department.

"I will take legal advice on my intention to lodge a formal complaint with the provincial commissioner of police about the conduct of these two members. I will also be asking the HOD to look into the matter of staff members who told lies under oath."

Mshengu defended Nzama, saying he was the victim of a "well-orchestrated plot" led by an official and a "cohort of scoundrels".

"To me the former HOD remains an honourable man who dedicated his entire life in making a valuable contribution to the education sector."

Nzama could not be reached for comment.

TimesLIVE