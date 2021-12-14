Severity of Omicron in SA is ‘being masked’ by 72% earlier infection rate

Leading scientists cautioned that the level of immunity against the coronavirus among SA’s population due to earlier infections may be masking the severity of illness caused by the Omicron variant.

Since the discovery of the variant in SA and Botswana was announced on November 25, hospitalisation rates in SA have risen, though at a much slower pace than in previous waves, even as cases are rising more rapidly.

The number of deaths has also been lower.

A recent seroprevalence survey in Gauteng, where the Omicron variant was first identified, showed 72% of the population had a previous Covid-19 infection, said Shabir Madhi, a vaccinologist at the University of the Witwatersrand. That compares with about 20% when the Beta variant emerged a year ago, said Madhi, who led trials of AstraZeneca Plc’s and Novavax Inc’s shots in SA.

“The evolution of the Omicron variant is coming at a very different stage of the pandemic,” Madhi said in an interview with the Global Health Crisis Co-ordination Centre.