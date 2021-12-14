Three life terms for man whose reign of terror led to murder, rape, robbery

Gcina Gama was sentenced to three life imprisonment terms plus 40 years by the eMalahleni regional court on Tuesday after pleading guilting to multiple counts of rape, murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Gama, 36, was initially charged with co-accused Siyabonga Fana Dlamini, 42, who pleaded not guilty.

This led the state to apply for the separation of Gama's case from that of Dlamini.

Dlamini’s trial is set to start on January 28.

The court heard that between 2018 and 2020, Gama and an accomplice harassed women hitchhiking on the N4 in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga.

In one incident, two women were in the company of Musa Maluleka when Gama and his accomplice appeared.

They attacked the trio, robbed them of their belongings and gang-raped the women and stabbed Maluleka, who died of his wounds, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

Prosecutor Maureen Nkosi referred to gender-based violence and its impact and urged the court to impose a suitable sentence.

Acting director of public prosecutions in Mpumalanga Sonja Ntuli said the sentence demonstrated the criminal justice system was effective.

Ntuli thanked the investigation team for presenting a solid case that ensured justice to the victims.

TimesLIVE