Three men gunned down in Khayelitsha

Three men were gunned down in Khayelitsha in Cape Town during the early hours of Tuesday, Western Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the deceased were sitting in a vehicle at about 2am in Mbekweni Street when shots were heard from nearby.

“Upon checking later, two bodies were found inside the vehicle and another outside,” Potelwa said.

The men were aged between 30 and 40.

“The identities of the deceased, the ownership of the vehicle and motive behind the shootings are the subject of a police investigation.”

Potelwa said Khayelitsha detectives and crime scene experts are combing the scene.

Cases of murder have been opened.

Anyone with information can contact the police on 08600-10111 or via the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE