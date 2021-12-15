About 24 rhino carcasses found in SA game reserves in past two weeks

In the first 14 days of December, nine alleged poachers were arrested, he said.

The department will provide an update on the total number of rhinos killed for their horn this year early in 2022.

The most recent case that grabbed the attention of the sector was that of the four rhinos massacred at the Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve outside Cape Town on Wednesday.

One of the massacred rhinos was a pregnant female and another female is recovering from injuries.

Searl Derman, owner of Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve, said the 24-hour Anti-Poaching Unit raised the alarm when they found the horrific scene while on regular patrols.

“The team acted fast as a fifth rhino was missing. Tracking operations were immediately activated on the 10,000 hectare reserve while management, conservation teams, wildlife veterinarians, law enforcement and others were notified and dispatched to the scene.