Cop ‘mistakenly’ shoots Hawks officer working on car hijacking case

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched an investigation after a Hawks member was allegedly “mistakenly” shot and wounded by a police officer.

It was alleged that on December 10 at about 3pm, Randfontein police heard multiple gunshots next to the station and responded, Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said.

Langa said the officers spotted a man with a rifle under a tree.

A police sergeant in uniform instructed the man to drop his rifle but he allegedly did not comply and continued pointing his firearm towards a silver Audi A3 across the street, Langa said.

“The police officer, after seeing that his call to drop the firearm was ignored, fired three rounds with a 9mm pistol towards a male person with a rifle”.

The shots hit the man in the chest.

When officers investigated, it was discovered that the man with the rifle was a police constable from the Hawks Tactical Operations Management Section (Toms).

Langa said the Hawks Toms were following up on a hijacked car that was heading towards Randfontein.

A passenger in the hijacked vehicle allegedly alighted from the moving car, pointing a firearm at the police, she said.

“The police fired shots towards the vehicle. The passenger was shot on the upper body and the driver was shot in the shoulder.

“The passenger died on the scene.”

The driver was arrested and taken to Leratong Hospital under police guard.

The officer was rushed to Milpark Hospital and treated for gunshot wounds.

Officers recovered false registration numbers, firearms including a Beretta gas pistol, live rounds and explosives.

Langa said Ipid was investigating a case of death as a result of police action, and the discharge of a firearm.

TimesLIVE