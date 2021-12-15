South Africa

'Current wave might be milder': NICD says lower hospitalisations and deaths recorded from Omicron spread

SA recorded 26,976 new Covid-19 cases and 54 deaths in the past 24 hours.

15 December 2021 - 19:52 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 26,976 new Covid-19 cases and 54 deaths in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Wednesday.
SA recorded 26,976 new Covid-19 cases and 54 deaths in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Wednesday.
Image: 123RF/ phonlamaiphoto/ File photo

As SA recorded 26,976 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) offered some good news.

It appears that the fourth wave of infections is not as severe as previous waves.

For Gauteng, specifically, it appears there are "fewer hospitalisations and deaths in comparison to previous waves".

"Though the data is still being gathered, evidence suggests the current wave may be milder," the NICD said in a statement.

However, the number of new cases are a concern.

The 26,976 infections announced on Wednesday night is second only to the 37,875 infections recorded on December 12, but in that instance the spike in new cases was attributed to data from the National Health Laboratory Service being delayed due to an IT glitch. The NICD said in releasing the figures on December 12 more than half of those cases were "retrospective".

NICD announces nearly 38,000 new Covid-19 infections but says more than half are 'retrospective cases'

NICD says that "IT challenges" resulted in more than 19,000 cases not being recorded in recent days, with them now being added to the total.
News
2 days ago

On Wednesday, the NICD said the positivity rate, the number of positive cases against the number of tests, was 32.2%.

Most of the new cases were recorded in Gauteng (8,021), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (5,924) and the Western Cape (4,455). The Northern Cape recorded the least with 604 new cases.

The NICD reported 54 more Covid-19-related deaths. This means 3,231,031 infections and 90,226 fatalities have been confirmed to date.

Figures showed there were 620 new hospital admissions, with a total of 7,339 people being treated in SA's hospitals for Covid-19-related complications.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Can I test positive for Covid-19 if I have been vaccinated?

“Fully vaccinated people who catch Covid-19 are less likely to develop serious illness than those who are unvaccinated."
News
1 day ago

COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 26,976 new Covid-19 cases

Covid-19 live updates.
News
16 hours ago

Covid-19 in SA is 100% Omicron, genome boffins reveal

For the first time since genomic analysis of Covid-19 became widespread, a single variant is responsible for all cases sampled, scientists have ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Crowded Durban beach sparks uproar but city says it can’t impose its own ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | How pastor & wife convinced their victim to take blood test in life ... South Africa
  3. Top SA arms manufacturer makes ‘secret’ urgent court bid over ‘stolen designs’ News
  4. 'I think it's an impala' — Sun City guests mistake big cat for small buck South Africa
  5. 'Poisoned' top cop Sandile Mfazi's family: 'It was very easy to say someone had ... News

Latest Videos

WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating
EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...