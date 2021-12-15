South Africa

Four arrested as Hawks dismantle clandestine drug laboratory

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
15 December 2021 - 06:54
Chemicals seized at a house in Benoni which police suspect is an illegal drug manufacturing laboratory.
Chemicals seized at a house in Benoni which police suspect is an illegal drug manufacturing laboratory.
Image: SAPS

Members of the Hawks serious organised crime investigation team in Germiston and the K9 unit have apprehended four men allegedly operating an illegal drug-manufacturing laboratory in Benoni.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the team acted on intelligence regarding suspicious drug-related activities in the Lakefield area.

She said a search and seizure warrant was obtained and police kept the premises under surveillance.

“On Tuesday police pounced on four suspects allegedly processing illegal drugs suspected to be Cat with an estimated value of R3m,” said Mulamu.

She said police seized drug-manufacturing equipment, chemicals and two vehicles.

“Four suspects aged between 23 and 42 were charged with dealing in drugs. They are expected to appear in the Benoni magistrate’s court on Friday.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Drugs recovered in e-hailing vehicle in Durban bust

Two alleged drug dealers appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court for possession of and dealing in drugs on Wednesday.
News
5 days ago

Police uncover 'clandestine drug lab' in Soweto

Gauteng police have uncovered an alleged drug laboratory on a property in Soweto.
News
1 week ago

Bus inspector spots Mandrax worth R5m hidden in luggage compartment

Western Cape police confiscated R5m worth of Mandrax tablets on board a long-distance bus on Friday morning and arrested one suspect.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Crowded Durban beach sparks uproar but city says it can’t impose its own ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | How pastor & wife convinced their victim to take blood test in life ... South Africa
  3. Top SA arms manufacturer makes ‘secret’ urgent court bid over ‘stolen designs’ News
  4. 'I think it's an impala' — Sun City guests mistake big cat for small buck South Africa
  5. Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro Politics

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...