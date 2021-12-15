Four arrested as Hawks dismantle clandestine drug laboratory

Members of the Hawks serious organised crime investigation team in Germiston and the K9 unit have apprehended four men allegedly operating an illegal drug-manufacturing laboratory in Benoni.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the team acted on intelligence regarding suspicious drug-related activities in the Lakefield area.

She said a search and seizure warrant was obtained and police kept the premises under surveillance.

“On Tuesday police pounced on four suspects allegedly processing illegal drugs suspected to be Cat with an estimated value of R3m,” said Mulamu.

She said police seized drug-manufacturing equipment, chemicals and two vehicles.

“Four suspects aged between 23 and 42 were charged with dealing in drugs. They are expected to appear in the Benoni magistrate’s court on Friday.”

