From watchman to grape master: 40-year-old makes history

Andries Daniels, who used to work as a nightwatchman, will become the first black South African man to obtain a PhD in viticulture, the cultivation of grapevines, when he receives his doctorate this week.

Daniels will receive his doctorate from the faculty of agrisciences at Stellenbosch University.

Since he obtained his first degree, a BScAgric in viticulture and oenology in 2005, Daniels has been working at the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) Infruitec-Nietvoorbij in Stellenbosch. He was appointed as a research technician at the breeding and evaluation division in 2006.

“I don’t give up easily, despite the twists and turns of life,” he said in a statement released by the university.

“One must not be afraid of making mistakes, not even in your workplace. I depend on colleagues who have more knowledge of specific fields. One can learn so much from others. Life is a team effort.”