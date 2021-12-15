South Africa

Gang uses explosives to gain access to Mpumalanga mall and loot stores

15 December 2021 - 14:07
Police said security officials at Tonga Mall in Komatipoort were on patrol at around 1.30am on Wednesday when they spotted a group of suspicious people. Stock photo.
Police said security officials at Tonga Mall in Komatipoort were on patrol at around 1.30am on Wednesday when they spotted a group of suspicious people. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects who used explosives to gain access to two chain stores in the Tonga Mall in Komatipoort in the early hours of Wednesday.

“This is a setback to the community as the damage to shops means the community must travel further to purchase goods,” acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Buti Lekubu said.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said mall security officials were on patrol at about 1.30am when they spotted a group of suspicious people running towards one of the guards.

“The security guard ran to the nearest fuel station to ask to make a phone call. While the security guard was trying to call the police, the suspects tied up the other guard, and other guards that were hiding in the restroom were instructed to run,” Mohlala said.

“They then heard a huge bang.”

Mohlala said a shootout ensued when police responded to the scene and confronted the suspects. Seven shops had been broken into by the time the police arrived.

He said several suspects were taken in for questioning.

Mohlala said explosives were used to break open safes in two shops.

“Preliminary investigation shows that in the other stores, cellphones and clothes were stolen while a till was broken and money taken. Massive damage was caused by the forceful break-in at all the shops.”

Mohlala said mall management was assessing the damage.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng ‘courier van robbers’ intercepted on N3 with hostages

Seven people suspected of carrying out a spate of courier van robberies were cornered and arrested during an alleged hijacking on the N3 highway in ...
News
1 week ago

Robbery suspect arrested after going to cops to report 'stolen car'

A KwaZulu-Natal robbery suspect will appear in court on Monday after reporting his vehicle — which he is alleged to have used in a business robbery — ...
News
2 weeks ago

Robbers try to bite ring off woman's finger in botched Sandton SPCA attack

A worker was hit with a gun, breaking her rib, during an attack by armed men who also tried to bite her ring off her finger during a robbery at the ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Crowded Durban beach sparks uproar but city says it can’t impose its own ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | How pastor & wife convinced their victim to take blood test in life ... South Africa
  3. Top SA arms manufacturer makes ‘secret’ urgent court bid over ‘stolen designs’ News
  4. 'I think it's an impala' — Sun City guests mistake big cat for small buck South Africa
  5. 'Poisoned' top cop Sandile Mfazi's family: 'It was very easy to say someone had ... News

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...