South Africa

‘He’s going to read his new book in jail’ — social media reacts to Zuma medical parole decision

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
15 December 2021 - 11:59
Former president Jacob Zuma has been ordered to return to jail after his medical parole was set aside.
Former president Jacob Zuma has been ordered to return to jail after his medical parole was set aside.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Social media users have reacted to a high court decision to set aside Jacob Zuma’s medical parole. 

The former president was jailed in July after the Constitutional Court sentenced him to 15 months’ imprisonment for contempt of court, after he failed to comply with an order to appear before the state capture inquiry. 

He was released on medical parole by former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser  two months into his jail term. Fraser later admitted he did so against the recommendation of the medical parole advisory board.

The high court in Pretoria declared the parole “unlawful” and ordered the former president to return to jail. The application had been brought to the court by the DA, who were joined by AfriForum and the Helen Suzman Foundation.

“The decision of the first respondent (Arthur Fraser) to place the third respondent on medical parole, taken on September 5 2021, is reviewed, declared unlawful and set aside,” reads the judgment.

“It is hereby directed the third respondent be returned to the custody of the department of correctional services to serve out the remainder of his sentence”

The court also ruled that the three months Zuma has been on medical parole will not count towards his sentence.

“It is declared the time the third respondent was out of jail on medical parole should not be counted for the fulfilment of the third respondent’s sentence of 15 months imposed by the Constitutional Court.”

The correctional services department said on Wednesday it is “studying the judgment”.

Social media was quickly flooded with reactions to the ruling. 

MORE

Jacob Zuma’s medical parole set aside, court rules he must go back to jail

The high court in Pretoria has set aside the decision to release former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole, ordering him to go back to jail.
Politics
3 hours ago

Jacob Zuma 'fine' and back home after routine hospital visit, family confirms

Former president Jacob Zuma is “fine” and back at his Nkandla home after a routine visit to a Johannesburg hospital last week, his family said.
News
2 weeks ago

‘Absolutely no indication’ that requirements met for Zuma’s medical parole, court told

DA, Helen Suzman Foundation and AfriForum battle with Arthur Fraser and ex-president over his early release
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Crowded Durban beach sparks uproar but city says it can’t impose its own ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | How pastor & wife convinced their victim to take blood test in life ... South Africa
  3. Top SA arms manufacturer makes ‘secret’ urgent court bid over ‘stolen designs’ News
  4. 'I think it's an impala' — Sun City guests mistake big cat for small buck South Africa
  5. Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro Politics

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...