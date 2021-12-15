Home affairs officials arrested over 'fake passports for foreign nationals'

Three home affairs officials in KwaZulu-Natal have been nabbed by the Hawks on charges of corruption and fraud after allegedly being found processing fraudulent passports for foreign nationals.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said Zime Shange, 34, Nomthandazo Mboyana, 43, and Judith Zuma, 44, appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday. They were arrested on Tuesday.

“They were allegedly receiving payments of up to R3,000 per document. Internal investigations revealed they were using details of South African citizens together with the photo of the foreign national,” said Mhlongo.

“Cases of fraud and corruption were reported at police stations and the case dockets were allocated to Hawks members for further investigation.”

Mhlongo said Shange was released on R3,000 bail and the case was postponed to February 11 next year, while Zuma was released on R6,000 bail and the case was postponed to February 22.

Mboyana was released on warning and the case was postponed to January 31 2022.

TimesLIVE