UK gives green light to travellers from SA, but now there's a huge visa backlog

The UK may have dropped its “red list” travel ban on people arriving from South Africa, but for South African passport holders, massive delays in the issuing of visas means their travel plans are still up in the air.

Lee-Ann Collingridge of Johannesburg applied for her UK visa on November 12, having booked three seats on a British Airways flight which was due to depart on December 10. That flight was cancelled, thanks to the travel ban, and the family has just rebooked for a December 21 flight, but Collingridge has no idea whether her visa will be issued by then.

“When I applied for my visa, I was told it would take up to 20 working days to process, but last week I received an e-mail from UK Visa and Immigration apologising for the delay, which, they said, had been caused by the travel ban,” she told TimesLIVE.

She was also told they couldn’t give her a date by which she could expect to receive it.

“So my reality is now that even though British Airways has increased the number of flights available and I can now fly to the UK, I can’t actually do so without my visa, and there is no indication of when I will get it,” she said.