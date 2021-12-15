Will Omicron oust Delta among key questions facing virus scientists

The scientists who were among a network that was the first to sequence Omicron are watching to see if the highly mutated coronavirus variant will dictate the course of the pandemic.

Will future strains stem from its lineage or will other variants crowd it out?

Initial findings in SA, where Omicron is driving the country’s fourth wave of infections, show the new variant is easily transmitted and has largely overtaken Delta, which had abated after an intense third wave of infections in the middle of 2021.

That means, at least in SA, Omicron is likely to form the base from which new mutations emerge, said Richard Lessells, an infectious disease specialist at the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (Krisp) genomics institute in Durban.

“The jury is still out on whether Omicron takes over from Delta in all parts of the world or whether Delta is still evolving in some way and then we see this kind of co-circulation,” Lessells said on Tuesday.