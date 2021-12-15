Zuma's legal team to appeal high court ruling on return to jail
Former president Jacob Zuma's legal team is appealing the Gauteng high court decision that he must return to custody to serve the remainder of his sentence.
The Jacob Zuma Foundation announced the appeal on Twitter after the court set aside as unlawful the decision by former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser to grant Zuma medical parole.
The legal team of HE Prez Zuma has just delivered his application for leave to appeal in terms of section 17 of the Superior Courts Act on the grounds that the judgment is clearly wrong & there are strong prospects that a higher court will come to a totally different conclusion.— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) December 15, 2021
Zuma was sentenced in June to 15 months’ imprisonment by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court after he breached its order to abide by a state capture inquiry summons to appear before it. However, less than two months into his sentence, Fraser released him on medical parole.
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it has noted the judgment and the matter is receiving the attention of the department of correctional services and the party will comment later.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.