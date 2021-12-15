South Africa

Zuma's legal team to appeal high court ruling on return to jail

15 December 2021 - 14:41
Former president Jacob Zuma has been ordered to return to jail after his medical parole was set aside.
Former president Jacob Zuma has been ordered to return to jail after his medical parole was set aside.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Former president Jacob Zuma's legal team is appealing the Gauteng high court decision that he must return to custody to serve the remainder of his sentence. 

The Jacob Zuma Foundation announced the appeal on Twitter after the court set aside as unlawful the decision by former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser to grant Zuma medical parole. 

Zuma was sentenced in June to 15 months’ imprisonment by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court after he breached its order to abide by a state capture inquiry summons to appear before it. However, less than two months into his sentence, Fraser released him on medical parole.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it has noted the judgment and the matter is receiving the attention of the department of correctional services and the party will comment later.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Wife Bongekile Ngema had undertaken to take care of ‘frail’ Jacob Zuma: Arthur Fraser

Former national commissioner of correctional services Arthur Fraser's reasons for his decision to release former president Jacob Zuma on medical ...
News
1 hour ago

Zuma unlawfully ‘enjoying his sentence sitting at home’ is in breach of the rule of law

Because of Arthur Fraser’s unlawful intervention, former president Jacob Zuma was “enjoying nearly three months of his sentence sitting at home in ...
News
2 hours ago

IN FULL | High court sets aside Jacob Zuma’s medical parole

It remains to be seen if the former president will comply with the court and return to jail.
News
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Crowded Durban beach sparks uproar but city says it can’t impose its own ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | How pastor & wife convinced their victim to take blood test in life ... South Africa
  3. Top SA arms manufacturer makes ‘secret’ urgent court bid over ‘stolen designs’ News
  4. 'I think it's an impala' — Sun City guests mistake big cat for small buck South Africa
  5. 'Poisoned' top cop Sandile Mfazi's family: 'It was very easy to say someone had ... News

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...