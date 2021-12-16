ANALYSIS | Health in 2021: Another tumultuous year in under 1000 words

It wasn’t rocket science when we predicted at the start of 2021 that SA’s biggest challenge this year would be to get Covid-19 shots into as many arms as possible. But the way it has played out with multiple setbacks and scrambling problem-solving is not something anyone could have predicted.

It now seems light years ago that a consignment of one million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine touched down at OR Tambo on February 1. Mere days later, evidence emerged, casting doubt over that vaccine’s efficacy against the locally circulating variant of the virus.

In a decision that remains controversial, the government decided not to use the doses. What followed was a pivot to Johnson & Johnson (J&J), with half a million healthcare workers receiving that vaccine as part of the Sisonke study.

The country’s mass vaccination programme eventually kicked off on May 17 with people aged 60 and older. Vaccine supply was constrained in the early months of the rollout, particularly after it emerged that batches of the J&J vaccine were contaminated at a plant in the US.

In time, supply of both the J&J and Pfizer vaccines would improve, so much so that towards the end of the year, the government was delaying deliveries and supply was no longer the primary bottleneck.