Army to monitor toll roads and toll gates as SA gears up for festive season
The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) will be deployed to monitor toll roads and toll gates as the country's security establishment gears up for the festive season.
Speaking at a briefing on Thursday on security preparations for the holiday break, defence minister Thandi Modise said the military's mandate was to protect the country's infrastructure.
“We cannot afford a situation as a country where trucks block strategic economic routes which ... affect the whole of Sadc,” she said.
“Usually if there is any issue which might create uncertainty to life and limb, to property, to the economic interest of the country, defence gets interested.”
Wednesday's court ruling that former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole was unlawful and that he should return to jail did not have any bearing on the mobilisation, she added.
Justice minister Ronald Lamola called for calm in the wake of the court ruling.
“Inflammatory statements and attacks on the judiciary will not help the process,” he said.
The message from the justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster was there would be no repeat of July's unrest in which dozens of people were killed and billions of rand lost to the economy in a wave of looting and vandalism.
“The members of the SA Police [and] all the law enforcement agencies learnt their lessons in July and the experience gained there will be used to make sure that SA remains safe, stable and calm,” said police minister Bheki Cele.
Cele said the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies would be out in full force during the festive season to ensure safety on the roads.
Cele also appealed for “the men of our nation” to take a stand against gender-based violence (GBV) against women and children.
Meanwhile, operating times at SA's ports of entry would be extended by two hours to cope with an expected flood of traffic as people travelled across the borders.
