Gauteng still leads as SA records 24,785 new Covid-19 cases

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported an additional 36 Covid-19 related deaths and 24,785 new cases in SA on Thursday .

The increase in positive cases represents a 30.9% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases were from Gauteng (27%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%) and the Western Cape (19%).

“There has been an increase of 347 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours,” said the NICD.

A total of 20,516,511 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors, 80,304 of which were carried out in the last 24 hours, the NICD said in a statement.

