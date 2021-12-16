South Africa

LISTEN | Family's horrific wait for justice for Angelique Clarke-Abrahams

16 December 2021 - 14:02 By Luke Charter

Not only did Maria Clarke, mom of murder victim Angelique Clarke-Abrahams, have to wait two years for justice, but she had to sit with her daughter's killer and hold back her feelings every time he chose to visit her grandson in her own home.

Despite the fact that the then six-year-old son of Carl Abrahams and Angelique had witnessed his father beat and strangle his mother to death, his father still had full court-granted parental rights and was allowed to see him whenever he wanted to.

Daron Mann speaks to Maria about how she has got through the past few years, how the family feels about the guilty verdict against Abrahams, and what their hopes are for sentencing.

Also joining the podcast is Marion Peake, one of Angelique's close friends and the founder of East London NPO Helping Those in Need.

Peake, a past Local Heroes Award recipient, employed both Angelique and Carl in the organisation, which works to assist abused women and also feeds homeless people in the city. She was one of the principal witnesses in the trial against Abrahams and offers her insights into their fraught relationship.

