South Africa

Matric exam scripts damaged, marker injured in Free State hail storm

'Markers ran for cover as the storm pounded the venue': education department

16 December 2021 - 11:56
Some of the damage at Albert Moroka High in Thaba Nchu, where matric papers were being marked.
Some of the damage at Albert Moroka High in Thaba Nchu, where matric papers were being marked.
Image: Twitter: @Tutu59181128

Some matric examination scripts were damaged and a marker was slightly injured during a hail storm that battered Thaba Nchu in the Free State.

The department of basic education said the roof at Albert Moroka High School was blown off while marking was under way on Wednesday.

The school is being used as a marking centre for Accounting paper 2 and Business Studies paper 2.

“Markers ran for cover as the storm pounded the venue where the scripts were being processed. One marker was slightly injured while the rest escaped unscathed,” the department said.

“A high-powered delegation consisting of senior officials from the DBE [department of basic education] and Umalusi will be visiting the marking centre,” said Rufus Poliah, chief director for public examinations and assessments at the department.

“We appeal for calm at this stage while we establish the extent of the damage. We are working as fast as possible to resolve the matter but we can assure the candidates that nobody will be disadvantaged as a result of this natural disaster.”

The department said it would relocate the marking to another venue as soon as possible.

“We thank all our colleagues on the scene for working hard to ensure that everybody is safe. We will provide counselling to members of the marking team following the trauma and shock of the events that threatened their lives,” said Poliah.

Marking at the centre started on December 8 and was scheduled to finish on December 22. There were 112 markers at the school.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Kentucky clears mountains of tornado debris; 12 children among 74 dead

Clean-up crews in western Kentucky's devastated communities on Tuesday ramped up their Herculean task of carting away mountains of debris left by ...
News
1 day ago

Insurer advice on how to minimise losses due to severe weather

A short-term insurer says it has already received 41 claims, two of which are for damage to property (non-motor claims), as a result of the severe ...
News
3 weeks ago

Many Mpumalanga schools damaged by weekend storms

At least eight schools were damaged by a storm that ripped through the Ehlanzeni district in Mpumalanga over the weekend, said the provincial ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Crowded Durban beach sparks uproar but city says it can’t impose its own ... South Africa
  2. Just listen to her: ‘Zephany Nurse’ on woman dealing with being abducted soon ... South Africa
  3. Wife Bongekile Ngema had undertaken to take care of ‘frail’ Jacob Zuma: Arthur ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Boeing 737 takes its last trip — through the streets of Benoni News
  5. Top SA arms manufacturer makes ‘secret’ urgent court bid over ‘stolen designs’ News

Latest Videos

WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating
EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...