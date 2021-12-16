Matric exam scripts damaged, marker injured in Free State hail storm

Some matric examination scripts were damaged and a marker was slightly injured during a hail storm that battered Thaba Nchu in the Free State.

The department of basic education said the roof at Albert Moroka High School was blown off while marking was under way on Wednesday.

The school is being used as a marking centre for Accounting paper 2 and Business Studies paper 2.

“Markers ran for cover as the storm pounded the venue where the scripts were being processed. One marker was slightly injured while the rest escaped unscathed,” the department said.