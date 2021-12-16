SA to retain level 1 curbs in Omicron fight

The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) has retained the lockdown at adjusted level 1 in the battle against the Omicron variant, health authorities said on Thursday.

In the past few days, SA has reported more than 20,000 new daily Covid-19 infections, but scientists see no sign yet that the variant causes more severe illness.

“The council has directed the department to closely monitor the rising Covid-19 infections,” the health department said in a statement, adding that it would also track hospital admissions, mortality and recovery rates.