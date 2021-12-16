Why I left my newborn baby for dead: young mother 'lost her mind' after rape

With scores of babies dumped in dustbins, the veld and pit latrines across the country this year, a woman from Mpumalanga who dumped her newborn daughter has explained why she did it.

Thato Baloyi* commented on a social media platform in response to a picture of a newborn baby that was found alive after being dumped in the Eastern Cape. Describing the image as heartbreaking, she admitted to doing the same thing.

TimesLIVE spoke to Baloyi, who said her horrific ordeal began in 2019 with an unwanted and unplanned pregnancy.

“I had just gotten a job at a restaurant and we were knocking off late because they were training me. I was walking around 10pm to catch a taxi back to Mamelodi when I came across three men. They all raped me,” she said.

Before that, the then 22-year-old had never had a sexual experience with any man.