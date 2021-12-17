93% of recent Covid-19 deaths either unvaxxed or partly vaccinated: NICD

Most Covid-19 patients who died in SA hospitals since mid-November were unvaccinated or partly vaccinated.

National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) public health specialist Dr Waasila Jassat said data on the 400 patients who died was incomplete, but about 93% were not fully vaccinated.

Jassat was speaking during a health department media briefing on Friday in which it also emerged that an announcement is imminent on the approval of booster shots for people who have had the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine.

Deputy director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp said the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority was expected to give approval for J&J boosters today or over the weekend.

Indications were the boosters would be available two months after the single-dose vaccine, said Crisp. This is in contrast to the six-month interval between the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and the booster.