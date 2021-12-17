As a vaper, am I more at risk of Covid-19?

While studies into the relationship between Covid-19 and vaping are ongoing, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has noted factors that could lead to smokers contracting the virus or making its symptoms more severe.

Studies have found vaping is harmful and increases the risk of heart disease and lung disorders, making you more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“Given that the Covid-19 virus affects the respiratory tract, the hand-to-mouth action of e-cigarette use may increase the risk of infection,” it said.

A study noted by the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, a global leader in Covid-19 research, found those who vaped regularly were five to seven times more likely to test positive for Covid-19.