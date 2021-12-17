Court gives Hlaudi Motsoeneng seven days to pay back R11.5m ‘success fee’ with interest

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has seven days to pay back the more than R11.5m “success fee” paid to him by the public broadcaster in 2016.

This week the high court in Johannesburg declared that the decision by the former SABC board to pay Motsoeneng the fee was unlawful and invalid and set it aside.

The court has ordered Motsoeneng to repay the amount within seven days and with interest at the rate of 15.5% per annum calculated from September 13 2016 to date of payment.

In the event Motsoeneng fails to pay within seven days, the SABC Pension Fund is ordered to pay the amount to the SABC or all the pension proceeds where the proceeds do not amount to R11,508,549.12.

Judge JL Khan has also ordered Motsoeneng to pay the costs of the application together with the costs of two counsel.

Motsoeneng was paid the amount by the then SABC board under questionable circumstances for negotiating a deal with MultiChoice for broadcast rights, including access to the SABC archives.