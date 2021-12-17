South Africa

Eastern Cape woman allegedly kills boyfriend in dispute about his bonus

17 December 2021 - 09:47 By TimesLIVE
Police said it is believed the argument was about the man's 13th cheque. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A 51-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly killed her boyfriend following a dispute over his bonus, Eastern Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Sgt Majola Nkohli said an argument broke out when the woman confronted the 38-year-old man while he was walking in Raymond Mhlaba Street in Cookhouse on Wednesday.

 “It is alleged the two were involved in a brief argument. She allegedly became angry and stabbed him in the upper body.

“It is believed the argument was about his 13th cheque,” Nkohli said.  

Akhona Sondlo was declared dead on the scene.

The woman was charged with murder and is due to appear in the Somerset East magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

