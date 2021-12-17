South Africa

God’s Church Must Rise protests against mandatory Covid vaccinations

17 December 2021 - 12:18
God's Church Must Rise is opposing mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations.
A group from God’s Church Must Rise (GCMR) is demanding the public and private sector stop “harassing” workers to provide Covid-19 vaccine certificates.

Convener Bishop Timothy Bheki Ngcobo said about 150 supporters on Friday joined the motorcade demonstration moving from Tsakane in Ekurhuleni to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to submit a petition and memorandum against mandatory vaccinations.

He expected more people to join them in Pretoria.

“It’s against our constitution. We want the private and public sectors to stop harassing workers about vaccine certificates,” he said.

