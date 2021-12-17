Hawks investigating report of cocaine valued at R10m found in Oyster Bay
17 December 2021 - 14:12
Drugs with an estimated value of R10m were discovered abandoned on Oyster Bay’s main beach on Friday morning.
A man, who asked not to be named to protect his identity, told TimesLIVE 21 bricks of cocaine were found in a bag on the beach in the Eastern Cape.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said they have dispatched a team to investigate.
A consignment of cocaine, worth an estimated R20m, was found on a beach in Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday. Nkwalase said this consignment weighed 46kg.
This is a developing story
