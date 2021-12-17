Hawks investigating report of cocaine valued at R10m found in Oyster Bay

Drugs with an estimated value of R10m were discovered abandoned on Oyster Bay’s main beach on Friday morning.

A man, who asked not to be named to protect his identity, told TimesLIVE 21 bricks of cocaine were found in a bag on the beach in the Eastern Cape.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said they have dispatched a team to investigate.

A consignment of cocaine, worth an estimated R20m, was found on a beach in Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday. Nkwalase said this consignment weighed 46kg.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE