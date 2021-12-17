Hawks nab cash heist suspect in Soshanguve

A man wanted for a cash-in-transit heist which occurred two months ago was arrested at his hiding place in Soshanguve in Pretoria on Thursday, the Hawks said.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said the suspect is believed to part of a gang which ambushed ART security guards collecting cash in Zeerust in the North West on October 18.

The gang stole three canisters with an undisclosed amount of money.

Three men were arrested a few days after the incident and are expected to reappear in court on December 20.

Nkwalase said the additional arrested suspect will appear in the Zeerust magistrate’s court on Friday.

TimesLIVE