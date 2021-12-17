South Africa

Hawks nab cash heist suspect in Soshanguve

17 December 2021 - 09:15
The Hawks said the suspect is believed to part of a gang which ambushed security guards collecting in Zeerust on October 18. Stock photo.
The Hawks said the suspect is believed to part of a gang which ambushed security guards collecting in Zeerust on October 18. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A man wanted for a cash-in-transit heist which occurred two months ago was arrested at his hiding place in Soshanguve in Pretoria on Thursday, the Hawks said.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said the suspect is believed to part of a gang which ambushed ART security guards collecting cash in Zeerust in the North West on October 18.

The gang stole three canisters with an undisclosed amount of money.

Three men were arrested a few days after the incident and are expected to reappear in court on December 20.

Nkwalase said the additional arrested suspect will appear in the Zeerust magistrate’s court on Friday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gang uses explosives to gain access to Mpumalanga mall and loot stores

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects who used explosives to gain access to two chain stores in Tonga Mall in ...
News
1 day ago

Manhunt launched for rifle-wielding gang who bombed cash van in Diepsloot

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects after a cash-in-transit heist in Diepsloot on Friday.
News
1 week ago

Security guards from Zimbabwe’s leading security company arrested for 'stage-managed CIT heist'

The guards, who were transporting cash from Bulawayo to Harare, claimed they had been robbed at a fake police roadblock on the highway on Thursday.
News
2 weeks ago

Kidnap victim rescued in Katlehong — CIT heist suspect out on bail and metro police official arrested

Gauteng police on Tuesday confirmed that a 28-year-old kidnap victim was successfully rescued from a house in Katlehong in Ekurhuleni.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Crowded Durban beach sparks uproar but city says it can’t impose its own ... South Africa
  2. Wife Bongekile Ngema had undertaken to take care of ‘frail’ Jacob Zuma: Arthur ... South Africa
  3. Home affairs officials arrested over 'fake passports for foreign nationals' South Africa
  4. Asset Forfeiture Unit targets ex-Eskom employee South Africa
  5. WATCH | Boeing 737 takes its last trip — through the streets of Benoni News

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating