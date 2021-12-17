South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Do not disturb — the unsolved murder of Leslie van Zyl

17 December 2021 - 13:06 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Leslie van Zyl was murdered in August 2000. Her killer is still free. Stock photo.
Leslie van Zyl was murdered in August 2000. Her killer is still free. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

On August 28 2000, Leslie van Zyl checked into room 205 at the Protea Hotel in George, in the Western Cape. She never left.

Listen to the story here: 

The next day her parents would receive the phone call that would change their lives forever, when they were told their beloved 28-year-old daughter had been savagely stabbed and strangled to death.

In the years that followed, several attempts would be made to review the case, and Van Zyl’s mother, Christine Brockbanks, made an application to the National Prosecuting Authority to analyse the physical evidence from the scene using new technology.

In episode 67 of True Crime South Africa, we talk to a journalist from The George Herald who has helped keep Van Zyl’s case alive and investigate the possibility it could be solved.

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | SA’s Bonnie and Clyde: coldblooded serial killers

For 16 days in 1983, SA watched with horror and morbid curiosity as a Bonnie and Clyde-like scenario played out in our country.
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | 2022 holds promise for resolution of many cold cases

We chat to Vanessa Lynch of DNA for Africa.
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Two disappearances and a secret admirer: The strange case of Le-Jeandré de Bruyn

On October 7 2014, 15-year-old Le-Jeandré de Bruyn vanished from her home at the Wynberg Military Base.
News
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Thokozani Jiyane: Serial offender sentence analysis

Serial rapist Thokozani Jiyane’s reign of terror on the East Rand of Gauteng was recently brought to an end when he was sentenced to eight life ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Crowded Durban beach sparks uproar but city says it can’t impose its own ... South Africa
  2. Wife Bongekile Ngema had undertaken to take care of ‘frail’ Jacob Zuma: Arthur ... South Africa
  3. Home affairs officials arrested over 'fake passports for foreign nationals' South Africa
  4. Asset Forfeiture Unit targets ex-Eskom employee South Africa
  5. WATCH | Boeing 737 takes its last trip — through the streets of Benoni News

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating