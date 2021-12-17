True Crime South Africa
PODCAST | Do not disturb — the unsolved murder of Leslie van Zyl
On August 28 2000, Leslie van Zyl checked into room 205 at the Protea Hotel in George, in the Western Cape. She never left.
Listen to the story here:
The next day her parents would receive the phone call that would change their lives forever, when they were told their beloved 28-year-old daughter had been savagely stabbed and strangled to death.
In the years that followed, several attempts would be made to review the case, and Van Zyl’s mother, Christine Brockbanks, made an application to the National Prosecuting Authority to analyse the physical evidence from the scene using new technology.
In episode 67 of True Crime South Africa, we talk to a journalist from The George Herald who has helped keep Van Zyl’s case alive and investigate the possibility it could be solved.
