Scientists detect rapidly rising Covid-19 fragments in rural waste water

The SA Medical Research Council’s (SAMRC) waste water surveillance team has detected rapidly rising concentrations of Covid-19 fragments in samples collected from facilities in rural areas.

The concentrations of non-infectious fragments are rising rapidly in all the rural waste water treatment facilities monitored by the SAMRC waste water surveillance team.

“This holds true for rural sites around the country, including in Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and Western Cape,” said Dr Renée Street, a member of the team.

“There has definitely been a lag in rural areas, and it is only over the past week or so that we have been observing rapid increases in SARS-CoV-2 RNA concentrations in rural waste water facilities,” said Prof Angela Mathee.