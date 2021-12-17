Unemployed mother of five dependent on grant bags R14m Lotto jackpot

A Western Cape unemployed mother of five who depends on a social grant to care for her family has bagged R14m in the Lotto jackpot.

“I am extremely happy and grateful to have won this jackpot. I have a big family and we all live together in our small home,” said the winner.

She collected the jackpot in last Wednesday’s draw and her winning ticket was bought in Bridgton, Oudtshoorn.

She purchased her ticket using the manual selection with a wager of R80.

“This is an opportunity for me to move to a better area and to build a bigger house,” the excited mother told lottery operator Ithuba.