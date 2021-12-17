South Africa

Vaccines for Africa: SA gives continent 2m doses worth R289m

17 December 2021 - 08:24 By TimesLIVE
Covid-19 vaccines produced by Aspen in Gqeberha have been donated to African countries by SA.
Covid-19 vaccines produced by Aspen in Gqeberha have been donated to African countries by SA.
Image: 123rf/borgogniels

SA is giving 2-million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to African countries in 2022.

The R289m gift of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines produced at the Aspen Pharma plant in Gqeberha was announced on Friday by the presidency and the African Vaccination Acquisition Trust.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “This donation embodies SA’s solidarity with our brothers and sisters on the continent with whom we are united in fighting an unprecedented threat to public health and economic prosperity.”

The trust was formed after Ramaphosa, then chairperson of the African Union (AU), set up the African vaccination acquisition task team in November 2020,

AU special envoy Strive Masiyiwa said on Friday “this generous donation from the people of SA” would be distributed directly to the lowest income member states as quickly as possible.

“We have already received and distributed more than 100-million doses of donated vaccines, most of which came as a result of President Ramaphosa’s tireless efforts with the richest nations like the US, EU and France,” he said.

“In addition, the trust has entered into the direct purchase of more than 500-million doses, mostly produced in SA.”

The SA donation will be made available through the African Medical Suppliers Platform, also set up by the AU under Ramaphosa’s leadership.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA part of landmark study to evaluate Covid-19 vaccine efficacy in HIV patients

A clinical trial in eight sub-Saharan countries will be the first to specifically evaluate the efficacy of a Covid-19 vaccine in people living with ...
News
1 day ago

Court halts implementation of Covid-19 vaccination requirement in Kenya

A Kenyan court has temporarily halted the government's plan to require Covid-19 vaccination for access to public services until a petition ...
News
2 days ago

Only a united Africa can succeed: Cyril Ramaphosa

“Conflicts and wars continue to hold Africa back from walking the road of peace and stability,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Crowded Durban beach sparks uproar but city says it can’t impose its own ... South Africa
  2. Wife Bongekile Ngema had undertaken to take care of ‘frail’ Jacob Zuma: Arthur ... South Africa
  3. Home affairs officials arrested over 'fake passports for foreign nationals' South Africa
  4. Asset Forfeiture Unit targets ex-Eskom employee South Africa
  5. WATCH | Boeing 737 takes its last trip — through the streets of Benoni News

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating