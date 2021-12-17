WATCH LIVE | Bheki Cele on safer festive season inspection tour
17 December 2021 - 08:58
Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the Free State on Friday as part of a national tour to inspect the readiness of law enforcement officials for the festive season.
During the tour, police inspect and channel more resources to the areas in need to ensure a safer festive season for South Africans.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.