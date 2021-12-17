South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Bheki Cele on safer festive season inspection tour

17 December 2021 - 08:58 By TImesLIVE

Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the Free State on Friday as part of a national tour to inspect the readiness of law enforcement officials for the festive season.

During the tour, police inspect and channel more resources to the areas in need to ensure a safer festive season for South Africans.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Bheki Cele criticises Tshwane cops for waiting for video to trend before arresting an alleged abuser

Police minister Bheki Cele has slammed officers in Tshwane after a video of an alleged abused woman went viral on social media.
News
1 day ago

Useful tips to keep your business safe this festive season

SPONSORED | Here are some of the ways to prevent losses from the risks faced by your business during this period
Business Times
1 day ago

'It's war now': Cele and generals clash over R138m in crime funds

Police minister Bheki Cele and some of his generals in crime intelligence are at odds over who is to blame for the poor police performance during the ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Crowded Durban beach sparks uproar but city says it can’t impose its own ... South Africa
  2. Wife Bongekile Ngema had undertaken to take care of ‘frail’ Jacob Zuma: Arthur ... South Africa
  3. Home affairs officials arrested over 'fake passports for foreign nationals' South Africa
  4. Asset Forfeiture Unit targets ex-Eskom employee South Africa
  5. WATCH | Boeing 737 takes its last trip — through the streets of Benoni News

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating