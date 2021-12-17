WATCH LIVE | Disciplinary hearing of SABC news head Phathiswa Magopeni
17 December 2021 - 10:39
The disciplinary hearing of SABC news head Phathiswa Magopeni is expected to begin on Friday.
In November Magopeni was charged for alleged negligence and bringing the public broadcaster into disrepute.
TimesLIVE reported the charges followed after the investigative news programme Special Assignment aired an episode the SABC had been interdicted from broadcasting.
Magopeni has disputed the claims against her and alleges there is a campaign to hound her out of her job.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.