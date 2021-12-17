South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Shell seismic survey application in court

17 December 2021 - 10:47 By TIMESLIVE

Activists are taking oil giant Shell to court over its Wild Coast seismic survey on Friday after another application on the same matter was dismissed two weeks ago.

The matter held in the Grahamstown high court in Makhanda was brought by the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) and Richard Spoor Attorneys.

A licence was granted by minister Gwede Mantashe's mineral resources department for Shell to do a seismic survey for oil or gas deposits from Morgan Bay to Port St Johns on the Wild Coast, but has been met with opposition from activists.

TimesLIVE

