Bird-lovers’ island dream turns into immortal mouse nightmare

A mouse has been spotted on Gough Island, prompting international alarm.

It is the first mouse sighted on the remote South Atlantic island, considered one of the most pristine areas on Earth, since the conclusion of world’s largest mouse-eradication programme earlier this year.

The sighting suggests the programme has probably failed to completely eradicate a mouse population that killed an estimated two million seabird chicks and eggs annually.

“At this stage, without knowing if it’s a lone mouse or not, it’s hard to tell, but experience tells us it’s unlikely to be the only mouse out there,” said Anna Feeney, spokesperson for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) which is leading the eradication programme.

“One pregnant mouse can repopulate an island, but if nothing else we have bought these beautiful endangered birds some precious time to build their populations back up.”