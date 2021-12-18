COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Ukraine reports its first case of Omicron coronavirus variant

South Africa

18 December 2021 - 11:14 By TIMESLIVE
A man takes a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) test at a pop-up testing site in New York City, US, December 16 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Ukraine reports its first case of Omicron coronavirus variant

Ukraine has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said on Saturday.

The infected person recently returned to Ukraine from the United Arab Emirates, Lyashko said on Facebook.

So far Ukraine has reported 3.6 million cases of COVID-19 and 92,929 deaths

-Reuters

