Cop facing kidnapping charge forfeits her bakkie to the state

An Eastern Cape police officer charged with kidnapping a shop owner has forfeited her vehicle to the state.

The high court in Gqeberha ordered that Mariaan Muller’s Chevrolet Corsa bakkie be confiscated. The 10-page judgment handed down by Judge Nyameko Gqamana details the shop owner’s fate in the hands of his alleged kidnappers.

According to the judgment, Muller and a Constable Daniels visited the shop owner in Joe Slovo informal settlement, Kariega, in full uniform.

They allegedly instructed him to accompany them to Kamesh police station under the false pretence that they were investigating a robbery.