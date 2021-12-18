‘Unicorns of sea’ send seismic distress signal from Arctic to Wild Coast

“They stop emitting the click sounds that they need to feed, they stop diving deep and they swim close to shore, a behaviour that they usually only display when feeling threatened by killer whales,” said marine biologist Outi Tervo, one of the scientists whose findings have been reported in the journal Biology Letters.

“This behaviour means that they have no chance of finding food for as long as the noise persists.”

The researchers said the whales make an uncommon number of strokes with their tails when fleeing from a vessel. This may pose a danger to them because it depletes their energy reserves.

The scientists embarked on their research because of the impact of climate change, which has melted sea ice and brought more human activity to the previously pristine Arctic.

Narwhals spend much of their time in the dark — partly because the Arctic is dark for half of the year, and partly because they hunt at depths of up to 1,800m, where there is no light.

Sound is therefore key to the whales, and they orientate themselves by echolocation — which includes emitting click sounds as they hunt.

“Our data shows that narwhals react to noise 20-30km away from a noise source by completely stopping their clicking sounds. And in one case, we could measure this from a source 40km away,” said Prof Susanne Ditlevsen of the University of Copenhagen.

“Even when a ship’s noise is lower than the background noise in the ocean and we can no longer hear it with our advanced equipment, the whales can hear and distinguish it from other sounds in their midst.”