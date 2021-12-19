COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA could soon drop quarantining Covid-19 contacts as this doesn't serve its purpose, says MAC

December 19 2021 - 08:17

SA could soon drop quarantining Covid-19 contacts as this doesn't serve its purpose, says MAC

The 10-day requirement to quarantine when you have come into contact with a Covid-19 case, and the subsequent contact tracing, could soon become a thing of the past if health minister Joe Phaahla approves the proposal to discontinue these prerequisites.

In an advisory that’s dated December 16 and signed by the co-chairs of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19, Prof Kholeka Mlisana and Prof Marian Jacobs propose that quarantining be discontinued with immediate effect for contacts of cases of Covid-19 as quarantining contacts of cases no longer serves a public health role.