Gwede Mantashe tests positive for Covid-19
19 December 2021 - 12:35
Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe has tested positive for Covid-19.
According to a statement issued by minister in the presidency Modli Gungubele, Mantashe tested positive on Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms.
“Minister Mantashe is in good spirits and he is currently in self-isolation,” reads the statement.
The government has urged South Africans to vaccinate and remain disciplined in observing all Covid-19 safety protocols to ensure a safe and joyful festive season with family and friends.
