SA could soon drop quarantining Covid-19 contacts as this doesn't serve its purpose, says MAC

The 10-day requirement to quarantine when you have come into contact with a Covid-19 case, and the subsequent contact tracing, could soon become a thing of the past if health minister Joe Phaahla approves the proposal to discontinue these prerequisites.

In an advisory that’s dated December 16 and signed by the co-chairs of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19, Prof Kholeka Mlisana and Prof Marian Jacobs propose that quarantining be discontinued with immediate effect for contacts of cases of Covid-19 as quarantining contacts of cases no longer serves a public health role.

“Identifying contacts of Covid-19 cases (that is) contact tracing equally serves very little role. In addition, contact tracing is impractical once the Covid-19 caseload rises due to the large number of contacts that have to be identified for each case, and is extremely burdensome in its use of human and financial resources,” the statement which has been addressed to Phaahla and acting director-general for health Nicholas Crisp.

If approved, the discontinuation will equally apply to vaccinated and non-vaccinated contacts.