‘A real inspiration’ — Herman Mashaba gushes over wife Connie bagging MBA

Congratulatory messages flooded Mashaba’s post, with some saying they were inspired by his wife’s achievement and were motivated to go back to school.

“Ah Connie, you're an inspiration to us all. Congratulations,” said one user.

“Congratulations, Ma’m Connie on this auspicious achievement. We are truly inspired by your work and dedication to making SA better,” tweeted another.

“Oh wow! Here I am thinking I am too old to go back to school. Congrats Mme Mashaba,” another user tweeted.

One person said Connie’s hard work would make her a good first lady after the 2024 general elections. This after ActionSA’s historical win in the local government elections last month.

The one-year-old party led by Mashaba garnered 2.34% of the national vote after it contested six municipalities.

“Congratulations to our mother Mme Connie, our future first lady. We are longing for Mme Connie to be our first lady. Give her that opportunity by putting South Africans first and be our president,” read a tweet from another user.