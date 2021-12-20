South Africa

Bail for suspects caught with lion head

According to the Hawks, the pair tried to sell the lion's head to a traditional healer for R350,000.

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
20 December 2021 - 16:34
The two suspects caught with a lion's head earlier this month have been granted bail of R1,500 each by the Zeerust magistrate's court.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44 / file photo

The Zeerust magistrate's court on Monday granted bail of R1,500 to two suspects caught in possession of a lion's head.

The court postponed the case of Joseph Modime, 59, and Emily Mashaba, 54, to February 16 for further investigation.

The accused were ordered not to interfere with state witnesses.

Modime and Mashaba are charged with contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the two were arrested on December 9 after an intelligence tip-off and a sting operation by the Hawks' Mahikeng serious organised crime investigation unit, the Lehurutshe K9 unit, Zeerust stock theft unit and officials of the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment.

The suspects were travelling from Thembisa, seeking a traditional healer to buy the lion’s head for R350,000, the Hawks said.

“A police agent intercepted the sale by arranging a traditional healer and the suspects were arrested at a petrol station in Zeerust.”

A lion’s head was found in their possession wrapped in refuse bags.

TimesLIVE

