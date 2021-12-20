South Africa

Cape Town plunged into darkness due to 'technical fault'

20 December 2021 - 21:15 By TimesLIVE
The City of Cape Town said Green Point, Sea Point, Camps Bay and Clifton has lost its power supply due to a technical fault on the grid.
Image: 123RF/beercrafter

Parts of Cape Town were plunged into darkness on Monday evening after a "technical fault" on the grid, the city said.

Area 7, which includes Green Point, Sea Point, Camps Bay and Clifton were affected.

“City teams are hard at work fixing the unplanned fault. Unfortunately, it is not clear at this stage when power will be restored," the city said.

