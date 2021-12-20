South Africa

Cop’s daughter confesses to hiring hitmen to kill her family

20 December 2021 - 08:38 By TimesLIVE
The daughter and her two alleged accomplices, both aged 23, are facing charges of murder and armed robbery. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

A North West woman will appear in court on Monday after confessing to ordering a hit on her parents and siblings five years ago, when she was 15 years old.

Lt-Col Amanda Funani said she is expected to appear in the Brits magistrate’s court with the two alleged hitmen.

The pair were arrested in Brits and Soshanguve at the weekend.

Their arrests came after the woman, who turns 21 next week, went to the Mmakau police station and admitted to killing her family members, said Funani.

The murders took place in December 2016. She told the police at the time she had gone outside to dispose of water she had been using to wash dishes.

“While outside, she heard gunshots inside the house and went to investigate. The suspects allegedly shot her in the thigh and fled the scene with a family car. The daughter alerted neighbours who informed the police.”

In the home, police found the bodies of her 42-year-old father, who was a police officer, his wife, 40, their pregnant 18-year-old daughter and their six-year-old son.

The daughter and her two alleged accomplices, both 23, are facing charges of murder and armed robbery.

TimesLIVE

