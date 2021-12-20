COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | KZN has most new Covid-19 infections
December 20 – 08:32
China urges residents to avoid travel as holiday season looms
China urged residents of the country’s higher-risk Covid-19 areas not to travel unless necessary as the country goes into new year and spring festival holidays.
High-risk workers, including those at customs, medical facilities and imported frozen-food factories, should also avoid traveling during the holidays unless they have to leave the place of employment for longer than 14 days, the national health commission said on Saturday.
All travellers are required to have had Covid-19 tests 48 hours before departing, according to the commission. – Bloomberg
December 20 – 08:27
London mayor declares ‘major incident’ as Omicron cases surge
London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a “major incident” due to the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant across the UK capital, according to a statement.
A major incident refers to an event or situation with a range of serious consequences which require special arrangements to be implemented by one or more emergency responder agencies.
It is “beyond the scope of business-as-usual operations, and is likely to involve serious harm, damage, disruption or risk to human life or welfare, essential services, the environment or national security”, the government said. – Bloomberg
December 20 – 08:13
KZN has most new Covid-19 infections, while hospital admissions rise to 87
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says 15,465 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in SA.
Most new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal (27%) followed by Gauteng (23%), the NICD said on Sunday evening.
The Western Cape accounted for 18%, the Eastern Cape for 8%, the Free State 7%, Mpumalanga 6%, Limpopo and the North West 4% each and the Northern Cape 2%.
December 20 – 07:50
Who should get a booster shot and when?
A booster shot, or a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, is a jab administered to maximise vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability.
Boosters in SA were given the green light earlier this month when the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approved the Pfizer booster shot for everyone older than 18.
Sahpra received an application from Pfizer to amend the dosing schedule for its vaccine and had subsequently agreed to allow a third dose for individuals aged 18 years and older.
TimesLIVE
