South Africa

‘Dear Americans: send us money, lions are chasing us’ — SA Twitter tries to pull a fast one

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
20 December 2021 - 10:30
SA Twitter users joined in the joke, asking for coins from US users. Stock photo.
Image: Vadmary/1213RF

Social media was a mess on Sunday after one local user asked Americans to “send us money in SA”, joking that we are dying of hunger and being stalked by animals.

The “request”, which claimed “lions are chasing us and elephants are eating us”, went viral.

Within hours it had garnered more than  30,000 likes, 8,000 retweets and more than 1,000 comments.

The user tagged Trevor Noah, saying the SA-born comedian “knows our struggles”.

Other users joined in , sharing “stories” about how hard it is in SA and motivating for foreign coins.

