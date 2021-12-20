‘Dear Americans: send us money, lions are chasing us’ — SA Twitter tries to pull a fast one
Social media was a mess on Sunday after one local user asked Americans to “send us money in SA”, joking that we are dying of hunger and being stalked by animals.
The “request”, which claimed “lions are chasing us and elephants are eating us”, went viral.
Within hours it had garnered more than 30,000 likes, 8,000 retweets and more than 1,000 comments.
Dear Americans send us money in South Africa, we're dying of hunger, lions are chasing us and elephants are eating us😭😭 send those dollars ngfuna ukuyophuza😭😭— Shiyak'leng (@Thabza_sbanyoni) December 19, 2021
The user tagged Trevor Noah, saying the SA-born comedian “knows our struggles”.
Other users joined in , sharing “stories” about how hard it is in SA and motivating for foreign coins.
We're even afraid to stop the match because as soon as the whistle sounds, he's coming for dinner... we've been playing for days now😭 pic.twitter.com/3DYFs4e1O8— Golebanye. (@nirvana_mk) December 19, 2021
I have not eaten for 5 days. The nearest river is 10 miles away. Since its hyenas mating season, we cannot leave our houses. They ate my neighbors son. 😭😭— Nhlakanipho Mkhize (@DrMkhize4) December 19, 2021
Gorilla just took my only trouser, no enough leafs to make clothes please Americans jungle is cold. pic.twitter.com/Wv2OnCae95— 🇮🇹khalanga_Thevu (The Commenta) (@thebulation) December 19, 2021
I've been sitting in a tree because Simba and his polygamous lioness and kids have been circling the tree. I need money for a helicopter. Ngiyoma bantase noh ngiyoma pic.twitter.com/mtO5eweXS7— Obed The Magnificent (@ObedMagnificent) December 19, 2021
Our medicine man was eaten. U are soo lucky to have a clinic— Jay K (@Jackie_Abalo) December 19, 2021
Not four hyenas attacking my shelter and eating my last chicken 😭. If one American can send me U$D1000 I will have dinner tonight, ngidakwe ngize nginye, imagine going to bed without food 🥺. Ngaze ngoma, please help 😭— Q Ø N D I (@qon_dize) December 19, 2021
How much does the snake want for Bail? pic.twitter.com/LT5P6qRjAs— 😜ABUTI-TEBOHO😜 (@Pantsula4everr) December 19, 2021
Please help we’re dying of hunger here, $200 dollars would help me and my family to get to our nearest shelter Konka😭😭😭😭😭— Gcinusapho (@Gcinusapho2) December 19, 2021
We don't even have a bank and I'm the only one who knows how to count so please DM me bitcoins and I will buy food for my fellows (as well as blankets because it's freezing). Thank you Wonderful Americans ☺️— Stephanie 🐾 (@veryfarwest) December 19, 2021
If I can get that 100usd to fill up, my horse is on reserve fuel... It's urgent please 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/toP5Eg6ifg— Ndrizzy (@Ndabzito1) December 19, 2021
A hyena in my village attacked my grandmother last week, it bit her prosthetic leg and ran off with it thinkin its meat now my granny cant even walk anywhere. If I'm not there for her to send, she hops to the shop. Please send money Americans for my grans leg😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2OPg3oRPRx— D A R T H (@Mellow957) December 19, 2021
It's even worse in Kenya, the rains carried away the only cow that was giving our country milk. We need dollars to buy another cow.— Arnoldi (@arnoldi254) December 19, 2021
